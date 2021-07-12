MML Investors Services LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA)

MML Investors Services LLC reduced its position in Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA) by 4.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 7,602 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 376 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC’s holdings in Ulta Beauty were worth $2,350,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ulta Beauty during the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Ulta Beauty during the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel CA acquired a new position in shares of Ulta Beauty during the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Summit Wealth Group LLC acquired a new position in Ulta Beauty in the 1st quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ulta Beauty in the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. 90.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Ulta Beauty stock opened at $343.65 on Monday. Ulta Beauty, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $186.98 and a fifty-two week high of $356.31. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $332.36. The company has a market cap of $18.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.01, a PEG ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.71.

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The specialty retailer reported $4.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.92 by $2.18. The firm had revenue of $1.94 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.64 billion. Ulta Beauty had a net margin of 7.01% and a return on equity of 29.86%. The business’s revenue was up 65.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($1.39) EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Ulta Beauty, Inc. will post 12.17 earnings per share for the current year.

ULTA has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Telsey Advisory Group upped their target price on shares of Ulta Beauty from $375.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Ulta Beauty from $357.00 to $379.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Ulta Beauty from $330.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. Oppenheimer upped their target price on shares of Ulta Beauty from $360.00 to $385.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Ulta Beauty from $365.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $341.18.

In related news, insider Jeffrey J. Childs sold 4,863 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $334.30, for a total transaction of $1,625,700.90. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 10,265 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,431,589.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director George R. Mrkonic, Jr. sold 595 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $330.30, for a total transaction of $196,528.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 102,518 shares of company stock valued at $33,564,831 over the last ninety days. 3.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Ulta Beauty, Inc operates as a retailer of beauty products in the United States. The company's stores offer cosmetics, fragrances, skincare and haircare products, bath and body products, and salon styling tools; professional hair products; salon services, including hair, skin, makeup, and brow services; and others, including nail products and accessories.

