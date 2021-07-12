MML Investors Services LLC Purchases 1,329 Shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB)

MML Investors Services LLC raised its position in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB) by 6.1% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 23,088 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,329 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF were worth $2,233,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Wealthfront Advisers LLC raised its position in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 13.0% during the 1st quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 10,311,462 shares of the company’s stock valued at $997,221,000 after purchasing an additional 1,188,442 shares in the last quarter. Strid Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Strid Group LLC now owns 1,098,116 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,199,000 after acquiring an additional 26,666 shares during the period. Evergreen Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. Evergreen Advisors LLC now owns 963,196 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,151,000 after acquiring an additional 39,370 shares during the period. Callan Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 7.0% in the 1st quarter. Callan Capital LLC now owns 943,131 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,210,000 after acquiring an additional 61,289 shares during the period. Finally, JBJ Investment Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 6.0% in the 4th quarter. JBJ Investment Partners LLC now owns 919,372 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,654,000 after acquiring an additional 52,120 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:SCHB opened at $105.69 on Monday. Schwab US Broad Market ETF has a 12-month low of $74.05 and a 12-month high of $105.74. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $102.44.

Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index that reflects the shares of securities actually available to investors in the marketplace. The Fund’s index includes the 2,500 publicly traded United States companies for, which pricing information is available.

