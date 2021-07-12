MongoDB, Inc. (NYSE:MDB) CEO Dev Ittycheria Sells 35,000 Shares

MongoDB, Inc. (NYSE:MDB) CEO Dev Ittycheria sold 35,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $359.32, for a total value of $12,576,200.00.

MDB stock traded up $0.46 during trading on Monday, hitting $354.16. The company had a trading volume of 11,894 shares.

About MongoDB

MongoDB, Inc provides general purpose database platform worldwide. The company offers MongoDB Enterprise Advanced, a commercial database server for enterprise customers to run in the cloud, on-premise, or in a hybrid environment; MongoDB Atlas, a hosted multi-cloud database-as-a-service solution; and Community Server, a free-to-download version of its database, which includes the functionality that developers need to get started with MongoDB.

