MongoDB, Inc. (NYSE:MDB) CFO Sells $3,267,300.00 in Stock

MongoDB, Inc. (NYSE:MDB) CFO Michael Lawrence Gordon sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $326.73, for a total transaction of $3,267,300.00.

On Friday, June 18th, Michael Lawrence Gordon sold 10,000 shares of MongoDB stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $379.56, for a total transaction of $3,795,600.00.

On Monday, June 28th, Michael Lawrence Gordon sold 7,302 shares of MongoDB stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $391.63, for a total transaction of $2,859,682.26.

MDB traded down $3.01 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $350.69. 584,412 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 842,781. MongoDB, Inc. has a 52-week low of $186.27 and a 52-week high of $428.96.

MongoDB, Inc provides general purpose database platform worldwide. The company offers MongoDB Enterprise Advanced, a commercial database server for enterprise customers to run in the cloud, on-premise, or in a hybrid environment; MongoDB Atlas, a hosted multi-cloud database-as-a-service solution; and Community Server, a free-to-download version of its database, which includes the functionality that developers need to get started with MongoDB.

