Montauk Renewables (NASDAQ:MNTK) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Montauk Renewables, Inc. (NASDAQ:MNTK) saw an uptick in trading volume on Monday . 26,758 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 79% from the previous session’s volume of 125,573 shares.The stock last traded at $7.52 and had previously closed at $7.24.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Montauk Renewables from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 21st.

Get Montauk Renewables alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.21. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.96.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley purchased a new stake in shares of Montauk Renewables in the 1st quarter worth $51,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Montauk Renewables in the 1st quarter worth $66,000. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Montauk Renewables in the 1st quarter worth $73,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Montauk Renewables in the 1st quarter worth $117,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Montauk Renewables in the 1st quarter worth $380,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 2.57% of the company’s stock.

About Montauk Renewables (NASDAQ:MNTK)

Montauk Renewables, Inc, a renewable energy company, engages in recovery and processing of biogas from landfills and other non-fossil fuel sources. The company develops, owns, and operates renewable natural gas (RNG) projects that capture methane and prevents it from being released into the atmosphere by converting it into either RNG or electrical power for the electrical grid.

Featured Article: Cost of Capital

Receive News & Ratings for Montauk Renewables Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Montauk Renewables and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.