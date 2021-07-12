Monte Rosa Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GLUE) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $18.01

Monte Rosa Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLUE)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $18.01 and last traded at $19.24, with a volume of 253444 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $19.33.

About Monte Rosa Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GLUE)

Monte Rosa Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of novel small molecule precision medicines that employ the body's natural mechanisms to selectively degrade therapeutically relevant proteins. It develops an oral molecular glue degrader for GSPT1, a translational termination factor and degron-containing protein for the treatment of Myc-driven cancers.

