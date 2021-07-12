Morgan Advanced Materials (LON:MGAM) Hits New 52-Week High at $377.50

Morgan Advanced Materials plc (LON:MGAM) shares reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as GBX 377.50 ($4.93) and last traded at GBX 367.50 ($4.80), with a volume of 11287 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 369 ($4.82).

A number of research firms recently commented on MGAM. Berenberg Bank increased their target price on Morgan Advanced Materials from GBX 330 ($4.31) to GBX 365 ($4.77) and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Numis Securities reissued a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 335 ($4.38) target price on shares of Morgan Advanced Materials in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. reduced their target price on Morgan Advanced Materials from GBX 370 ($4.83) to GBX 295 ($3.85) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 405 ($5.29) target price on shares of Morgan Advanced Materials in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 333 ($4.35).

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 344.63. The company has a market capitalization of £1.05 billion and a PE ratio of -46.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 126.42, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 1.05.

Morgan Advanced Materials plc operates as a materials science and application engineering company primarily the United Kingdom. It offers high-temperature insulating fiber, microporous, firebrick and insulating firebrick, monolithic, heat shield, fired refractory shape, and structural block insulation products; crucibles, foundry products, and furnace industries furnace ranges; and seals and bearings, as well as general pump components, such as shafts, vanes, rotors, and washers.

