Morgan Stanley Analysts Give HeidelbergCement (ETR:HEI) a €97.00 Price Target

Morgan Stanley set a €97.00 ($114.12) price target on HeidelbergCement (ETR:HEI) in a research report sent to investors on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

HEI has been the topic of a number of other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a neutral rating on shares of HeidelbergCement in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €113.10 ($133.06) price target on shares of HeidelbergCement in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. Independent Research set a €82.00 ($96.47) price target on shares of HeidelbergCement and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Friday, April 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €64.00 ($75.29) price objective on shares of HeidelbergCement and gave the stock a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €100.00 ($117.65) price objective on shares of HeidelbergCement and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, June 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. HeidelbergCement currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of €83.24 ($97.93).

HEI stock opened at €74.62 ($87.79) on Friday. HeidelbergCement has a one year low of €47.20 ($55.53) and a one year high of €81.04 ($95.34). The stock has a fifty day moving average of €74.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 68.08, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.81 billion and a P/E ratio of -6.92.

HeidelbergCement AG, together with its subsidiaries, produces and distributes cement, aggregates, ready-mixed concrete, and asphalt worldwide. It provides cement products, including special cements with targeted characteristics, special geotechnical building materials, and a range of binders. The company also offers natural stone aggregates, such as sand and gravel; crushed aggregates comprising stone chippings and crushed stones; and concrete/ready-mixed concrete for use in the construction of tunnels or bridges, office buildings, or schools, as well as for the production of precast concrete parts consisting of stairs, ceiling elements, or structural components.

