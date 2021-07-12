Morgan Stanley Boosts Expeditors International of Washington (NASDAQ:EXPD) Price Target to $98.00

Expeditors International of Washington (NASDAQ:EXPD) had its target price raised by Morgan Stanley from $91.00 to $98.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the transportation company’s stock.

EXPD has been the topic of a number of other reports. Vertical Research started coverage on Expeditors International of Washington in a research note on Friday, March 26th. They issued a buy rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Expeditors International of Washington from $112.00 to $123.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Susquehanna boosted their price objective on Expeditors International of Washington from $87.00 to $116.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their price objective on Expeditors International of Washington from $87.00 to $116.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $107.00.

Get Expeditors International of Washington alerts:

Shares of EXPD opened at $128.40 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $21.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.48 and a beta of 0.79. Expeditors International of Washington has a 12 month low of $76.01 and a 12 month high of $129.26. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $123.05.

Expeditors International of Washington (NASDAQ:EXPD) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The transportation company reported $1.67 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.63. The firm had revenue of $3.36 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.67 billion. Expeditors International of Washington had a return on equity of 33.74% and a net margin of 7.44%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 76.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.71 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Expeditors International of Washington will post 5.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 1st were paid a dividend of $0.58 per share. This is an increase from Expeditors International of Washington’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.52. This represents a yield of 0.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 28th. Expeditors International of Washington’s dividend payout ratio is 28.50%.

In related news, VP Christopher J. Mcclincy sold 4,038 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.43, for a total transaction of $486,296.34. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 17,569 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,115,834.67. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Glenn M. Alger sold 160,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.48, for a total value of $19,916,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 286,488 shares of company stock worth $34,765,063. 0.69% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of EXPD. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Expeditors International of Washington by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 251,738 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $19,107,000 after purchasing an additional 1,141 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 13.5% in the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 725,912 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $69,041,000 after acquiring an additional 86,282 shares in the last quarter. FIL Ltd increased its position in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 109.6% during the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 37,539 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $3,570,000 after acquiring an additional 19,629 shares during the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC purchased a new position in Expeditors International of Washington in the fourth quarter worth $111,000. Finally, Cresset Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Expeditors International of Washington by 29.9% in the fourth quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 3,630 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $345,000 after purchasing an additional 835 shares during the last quarter. 92.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Expeditors International of Washington

Expeditors International of Washington, Inc provides logistics services in the Americas, North Asia, South Asia, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and India. The company offers airfreight services, such as air freight consolidation and forwarding; ocean freight and ocean services, including ocean freight consolidation, direct ocean forwarding, and order management; customs brokerage, intra-continental ground transportation and delivery, and warehousing and distribution services; and customs clearance, purchase order management, vendor consolidation, time-definite transportation services, temperature-controlled transit, cargo insurance, specialized cargo monitoring and tracking, and other supply chain solutions.

Read More: What is Cost of Goods Sold (COGS)?

Receive News & Ratings for Expeditors International of Washington Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Expeditors International of Washington and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.