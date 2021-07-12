Morgan Stanley Boosts Liberty Oilfield Services (NYSE:LBRT) Price Target to $17.00

Liberty Oilfield Services (NYSE:LBRT) had its target price raised by Morgan Stanley from $15.00 to $17.00 in a research note published on Friday morning, Price Targets.com reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Liberty Oilfield Services from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Liberty Oilfield Services in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. They issued a buy rating and a $17.00 target price for the company. Finally, Bank of America upgraded Liberty Oilfield Services from an underperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $15.75 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, June 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Liberty Oilfield Services presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $12.81.

Shares of LBRT opened at $13.89 on Friday. Liberty Oilfield Services has a 12 month low of $4.91 and a 12 month high of $17.78. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.48. The stock has a market cap of $2.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.79 and a beta of 3.13.

Liberty Oilfield Services (NYSE:LBRT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported ($0.21) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.26) by $0.05. Liberty Oilfield Services had a negative return on equity of 13.54% and a negative net margin of 14.49%. The firm had revenue of $552.03 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $490.64 million. Research analysts forecast that Liberty Oilfield Services will post -0.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Liberty Oilfield Services news, CEO Christopher A. Wright sold 25,100 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.55, for a total transaction of $340,105.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,759,652 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $50,943,284.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Christopher A. Wright sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.12, for a total value of $121,200.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,804,752 shares in the company, valued at $46,113,594.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 12,538,096 shares of company stock worth $190,414,684 over the last ninety days. 4.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Liberty Oilfield Services by 12.2% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,320,684 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,616,000 after acquiring an additional 144,011 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its position in shares of Liberty Oilfield Services by 63.0% during the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 6,604,591 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,566,000 after acquiring an additional 2,552,090 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its position in shares of Liberty Oilfield Services by 691.4% during the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 218,495 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,467,000 after acquiring an additional 190,888 shares during the period. Mutual Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Liberty Oilfield Services during the 1st quarter valued at about $374,000. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Liberty Oilfield Services during the 4th quarter valued at about $213,000. 58.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Liberty Oilfield Services Company Profile

Liberty Oilfield Services Inc provides hydraulic fracturing and wireline services, and related goods to onshore oil and natural gas exploration and production companies in North America. The company also offers hydraulic fracturing pressure pumping services, including pressure pumping and pumpdown perforating services; and operates two sand mines in the Permian Basin.

