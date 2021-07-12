Morgan Stanley Lowers Kuaishou Technology (OTCMKTS:KUASF) to Underweight

Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Kuaishou Technology (OTCMKTS:KUASF) from an overweight rating to an underweight rating in a research note released on Friday, The Fly reports.

KUASF has been the subject of a number of other research reports. HSBC assumed coverage on shares of Kuaishou Technology in a report on Friday, March 12th. They set a buy rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Kuaishou Technology in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. They set a buy rating for the company.

Shares of OTCMKTS:KUASF opened at $25.40 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $28.71. Kuaishou Technology has a one year low of $25.40 and a one year high of $54.00.

Kuaishou Technology, an investment holding company, provides live streaming, online marketing, and other services. It offers Kuaishou Flagship, a short video and content based social networking platform; Kuaishou Express; Kuaishou Concept; Yitian Camera, an app to create photographs, videos, and vlogs; Kmovie, a shooting, editing, and production tool; AcFun, a video sharing website; and Kuaikandian, an information content aggregator.

