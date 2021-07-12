Mountain Crest Acquisition Corp (NYSE:MCAFU) Major Shareholder Purchases $2,100,000.00 in Stock

Mountain Crest Acquisition Corp (NYSE:MCAFU) major shareholder Mountain Crest Holdings Iv Llc acquired 210,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 6th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $10.00 per share, with a total value of $2,100,000.00. Large shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Shares of MCAFU stock traded down $0.09 on Monday, hitting $9.91. The stock had a trading volume of 600 shares.

