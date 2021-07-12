Mr. Cooper Group Inc. (NASDAQ:COOP) Shares Sold by Inherent Group LP

Inherent Group LP reduced its position in shares of Mr. Cooper Group Inc. (NASDAQ:COOP) by 19.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,253,984 shares of the company’s stock after selling 306,564 shares during the period. Mr. Cooper Group makes up approximately 6.1% of Inherent Group LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its biggest position. Inherent Group LP’s holdings in Mr. Cooper Group were worth $43,588,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its position in Mr. Cooper Group by 5.4% during the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 9,438 shares of the company’s stock valued at $328,000 after purchasing an additional 480 shares in the last quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Mr. Cooper Group by 9.4% during the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,993 shares of the company’s stock worth $208,000 after buying an additional 517 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its holdings in shares of Mr. Cooper Group by 2.1% during the first quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 29,743 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,034,000 after buying an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Mr. Cooper Group by 8.1% during the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 9,617 shares of the company’s stock worth $315,000 after buying an additional 720 shares in the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its holdings in shares of Mr. Cooper Group by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 43,415 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,347,000 after buying an additional 1,148 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.21% of the company’s stock.

COOP stock opened at $34.36 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $2.96 billion, a PE ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 1.64. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $33.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45. Mr. Cooper Group Inc. has a 1 year low of $11.69 and a 1 year high of $37.90.

Mr. Cooper Group (NASDAQ:COOP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $2.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.27 by $0.60. The company had revenue of $1.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $936.27 million. Mr. Cooper Group had a net margin of 27.70% and a return on equity of 42.57%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Mr. Cooper Group Inc. will post 7.43 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Robert H. Gidel sold 6,905 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.13, for a total value of $228,762.65. Following the sale, the director now owns 3,451 shares in the company, valued at approximately $114,331.63. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 2.17% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a $38.00 price target (down from $44.00) on shares of Mr. Cooper Group in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reissued a “market perform” rating and issued a $38.00 price objective (down previously from $39.00) on shares of Mr. Cooper Group in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Mr. Cooper Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 5th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $37.13.

About Mr. Cooper Group

Mr. Cooper Group Inc provides servicing, origination, and transaction-based services related to single-family residences in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Servicing, Originations, and Xome. The Servicing segment performs activities for underlying mortgages, including collecting and disbursing borrower payments, investor reporting, customer service, and modifying loans.

