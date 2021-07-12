Mr. Cooper Group Inc. (NASDAQ:COOP) Stock Position Raised by Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership

Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its holdings in shares of Mr. Cooper Group Inc. (NASDAQ:COOP) by 24.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 368,039 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 72,406 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership’s holdings in Mr. Cooper Group were worth $12,793,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in COOP. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of Mr. Cooper Group by 7.3% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 836,723 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,963,000 after buying an additional 57,023 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in shares of Mr. Cooper Group by 7.0% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 236,799 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,348,000 after buying an additional 15,462 shares during the last quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ bought a new position in Mr. Cooper Group in the 4th quarter worth about $366,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new position in Mr. Cooper Group in the 4th quarter worth about $206,000. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB bought a new position in Mr. Cooper Group in the 4th quarter worth about $546,000. 83.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director Robert H. Gidel sold 6,905 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.13, for a total transaction of $228,762.65. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 3,451 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $114,331.63. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 2.17% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

COOP stock opened at $34.36 on Monday. Mr. Cooper Group Inc. has a 12 month low of $11.69 and a 12 month high of $37.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 1.64. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $33.57. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45.

Mr. Cooper Group (NASDAQ:COOP) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $2.87 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.27 by $0.60. Mr. Cooper Group had a net margin of 27.70% and a return on equity of 42.57%. The business had revenue of $1.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $936.27 million. Equities analysts forecast that Mr. Cooper Group Inc. will post 7.43 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have commented on COOP. Barclays restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $38.00 target price (down previously from $44.00) on shares of Mr. Cooper Group in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods restated a “market perform” rating and issued a $38.00 target price (down previously from $39.00) on shares of Mr. Cooper Group in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Mr. Cooper Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 5th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $37.13.

Mr. Cooper Group Profile

Mr. Cooper Group Inc provides servicing, origination, and transaction-based services related to single-family residences in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Servicing, Originations, and Xome. The Servicing segment performs activities for underlying mortgages, including collecting and disbursing borrower payments, investor reporting, customer service, and modifying loans.

