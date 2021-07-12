MSC Industrial Direct (NYSE:MSM) Upgraded at Stephens

Stephens upgraded shares of MSC Industrial Direct (NYSE:MSM) from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a research report report published on Thursday morning, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have $115.00 target price on the industrial products company’s stock.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on MSM. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of MSC Industrial Direct from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and set a $105.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of MSC Industrial Direct from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Saturday, July 3rd. William Blair raised shares of MSC Industrial Direct from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of MSC Industrial Direct from $96.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of MSC Industrial Direct from $94.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Friday, July 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $104.60.

MSM opened at $91.85 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.14 billion, a PE ratio of 25.30 and a beta of 1.10. MSC Industrial Direct has a twelve month low of $60.09 and a twelve month high of $96.23. The company has a 50-day moving average of $92.02.

MSC Industrial Direct (NYSE:MSM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 6th. The industrial products company reported $1.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.05. MSC Industrial Direct had a net margin of 6.44% and a return on equity of 22.06%. The company had revenue of $866.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $848.61 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.40 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that MSC Industrial Direct will post 4.78 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 27th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 13th will be issued a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.27%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 12th. MSC Industrial Direct’s payout ratio is 63.29%.

In other news, SVP Steve Armstrong sold 23,483 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.10, for a total value of $2,115,818.30. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 13,180 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,187,518. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Edward F. Martin, Jr. sold 705 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.72, for a total transaction of $63,957.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 35,650 shares of company stock worth $3,255,904 in the last three months. Insiders own 28.44% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Xponance Inc. boosted its stake in shares of MSC Industrial Direct by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 4,924 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $444,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. Logan Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of MSC Industrial Direct by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Logan Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,994 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $270,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of MSC Industrial Direct by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 13,322 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,202,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in shares of MSC Industrial Direct by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 18,779 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,585,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. Finally, The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of MSC Industrial Direct by 22.9% in the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,177 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $107,000 after purchasing an additional 219 shares in the last quarter. 76.19% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About MSC Industrial Direct

MSC Industrial Direct Co, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes metalworking and maintenance, repair, and operations (MRO) products in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and the United Kingdom. Its MRO products include cutting tools, measuring instruments, tooling components, metalworking products, fasteners, flat stock products, raw materials, abrasives, machinery hand and power tools, safety and janitorial supplies, plumbing supplies, materials handling products, power transmission components, and electrical supplies.

