MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. (NYSE:MYTE) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. (NYSE:MYTE) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $35.00 target price on the stock.

According to Zacks, “MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. is a luxury fashion e-commerce retailers. The company offer ready-to-wear, shoes, bags and accessories for women, men and kids. It focuses on true luxury with designer brands such as Bottega Veneta, Burberry, Dolce & Gabbana, Fendi, Gucci, LOEWE, Loro Piana, Moncler, Prada, Saint Laurent, Valentino and many more. The company involved on high-end luxury shoppers, exclusive product and content offerings. MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. is based in MUNICH. “

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. from $37.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Monday, May 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $38.14.

Shares of MYTE opened at $30.79 on Thursday. MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. has a 1-year low of $24.94 and a 1-year high of $36.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 3.65 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The company has a fifty day moving average of $30.39.

MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. (NYSE:MYTE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The company reported ($0.52) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.54) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $198.63 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $183.06 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. will post 0.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. acquired a new position in shares of MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. during the first quarter worth about $141,000. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new position in shares of MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. during the first quarter worth about $157,000. Janney Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. during the first quarter worth about $393,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. during the first quarter worth about $400,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley acquired a new position in MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. during the first quarter worth about $428,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.86% of the company’s stock.

MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. Company Profile

MYT Netherlands Parent B.V., through its subsidiary, Mytheresa Group GmbH, operates a luxury e-commerce platform for the fashion consumers worldwide. The company sells clothes, bags, shoes, accessories, and fine jewelry through online operations and retail stores. It serves high income luxury consumers.

