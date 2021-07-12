Natera, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTRA) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $127.49 Million

Brokerages expect that Natera, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTRA) will post sales of $127.49 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Seven analysts have made estimates for Natera’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $121.75 million to $135.50 million. Natera reported sales of $86.47 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 47.4%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Natera will report full-year sales of $568.55 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $553.50 million to $575.00 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $686.94 million, with estimates ranging from $640.41 million to $747.91 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Natera.

Get Natera alerts:

Natera (NASDAQ:NTRA) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The medical research company reported ($0.74) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.05) by $0.31. The firm had revenue of $152.32 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $114.42 million. Natera had a negative net margin of 57.47% and a negative return on equity of 59.71%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 62.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.45) EPS.

Several analysts have commented on NTRA shares. Truist Securities dropped their target price on shares of Natera from $143.00 to $129.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Natera from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Natera from $140.00 to $135.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Natera from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. Finally, SVB Leerink raised their price target on shares of Natera from $140.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $126.82.

NTRA stock traded down $1.91 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $119.03. 25,428 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,000,600. The company has a current ratio of 4.74, a quick ratio of 4.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The company has a market cap of $10.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -38.68 and a beta of 1.31. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $102.22. Natera has a 1-year low of $45.16 and a 1-year high of $127.19.

In other news, COO Robert Alan Schueren sold 22,093 shares of Natera stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.21, for a total transaction of $2,302,311.53. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 50,972 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,311,792.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Daniel Rabinowitz sold 3,140 shares of Natera stock in a transaction on Friday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.51, for a total value of $306,181.40. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 50,507 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,924,937.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 324,022 shares of company stock valued at $33,035,385 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 10.86% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Natera by 3.1% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,432,039 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $653,108,000 after buying an additional 194,745 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Natera by 10.6% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,286,004 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $333,661,000 after purchasing an additional 315,811 shares in the last quarter. Orbimed Advisors LLC raised its stake in Natera by 4.0% in the first quarter. Orbimed Advisors LLC now owns 2,195,900 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $222,972,000 after purchasing an additional 85,200 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its stake in Natera by 10.7% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 2,022,885 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $204,885,000 after purchasing an additional 195,279 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC raised its stake in Natera by 0.9% in the first quarter. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC now owns 1,490,435 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $151,339,000 after purchasing an additional 13,262 shares in the last quarter. 95.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Natera

Natera, Inc, a diagnostics company, develops and commercializes molecular testing services worldwide. It offers Panorama, a non-invasive prenatal test that screens for chromosomal abnormalities of a fetus with a blood draw from the mother, as well as twin pregnancies for zygosity; Vistara, a single-gene mutations screening test to identify single-gene disorder; Horizon carrier screening to determine carrier status for various genetic diseases; and Spectrum to analyze chromosomal anomalies or inherited genetic conditions during an in vitro fertilization cycle.

See Also: Bull Market

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Natera (NTRA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Natera Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Natera and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.