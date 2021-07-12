National Bank Financial Analysts Increase Earnings Estimates for IGM Financial Inc. (TSE:IGM)

IGM Financial Inc. (TSE:IGM) – Equities research analysts at National Bank Financial boosted their Q2 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of IGM Financial in a report released on Wednesday, July 7th. National Bank Financial analyst J. Gloyn now forecasts that the financial services provider will earn $0.96 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.94. National Bank Financial has a “Outperform” rating and a $55.00 price objective on the stock. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for IGM Financial’s Q3 2021 earnings at $1.08 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $3.90 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $4.35 EPS.

Get IGM Financial alerts:

Several other research firms have also issued reports on IGM. CIBC increased their price target on shares of IGM Financial from C$45.00 to C$49.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. TD Securities increased their price target on shares of IGM Financial from C$47.00 to C$50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. National Bankshares increased their price target on shares of IGM Financial from C$55.00 to C$56.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Scotiabank increased their price target on shares of IGM Financial from C$47.00 to C$48.00 in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of IGM Financial from C$44.00 to C$51.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. IGM Financial currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$50.00.

Shares of IGM opened at C$43.98 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 38.36, a current ratio of 2.72 and a quick ratio of 0.38. The company has a market capitalization of C$10.48 billion and a PE ratio of 13.01. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is C$44.56. IGM Financial has a 12 month low of C$28.88 and a 12 month high of C$45.66.

IGM Financial (TSE:IGM) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The financial services provider reported C$0.85 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.87 by C($0.02). The firm had revenue of C$800.46 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$806.00 million.

In other IGM Financial news, Director Mark Richard Kinzel sold 1,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$44.52, for a total value of C$48,972.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 11,295 shares in the company, valued at C$502,853.40.

About IGM Financial

IGM Financial Inc operates as a wealth and asset management company in Canada. It operates through Wealth Management, Asset Management, and Strategic Investments and Other segments. The company offers financial advisory services; IG Living Plan that provides financial planning services, such as investment vehicles, insurance products, mortgage and banking solutions, and charitable giving program; IG Wealth Management Advisor Portal, a customer relationship management platform; and IG Wealth Management's dealer platform, which provides increased automation and supports both MFDA and IIROC licensed advisors, as well as new products on its investment dealer platform.

Featured Article: Understanding the two types of arbitrage



Receive News & Ratings for IGM Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IGM Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.