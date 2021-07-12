National Bank Financial Analysts Increase Earnings Estimates for Timbercreek Financial Corp. (TSE:TF)

Timbercreek Financial Corp. (TSE:TF) – Investment analysts at National Bank Financial boosted their Q1 2022 earnings per share estimates for Timbercreek Financial in a research note issued on Thursday, July 8th. National Bank Financial analyst J. Gloyn now anticipates that the company will earn $0.18 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.17. National Bank Financial has a “Sector Perform” rating and a $9.50 price target on the stock. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Timbercreek Financial’s FY2022 earnings at $0.72 EPS.

Timbercreek Financial (TSE:TF) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported C$0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of C$0.18. The firm had revenue of C$22.92 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$23.73 million.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. TD Securities boosted their price target on Timbercreek Financial from C$9.00 to C$9.50 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. National Bankshares boosted their price target on Timbercreek Financial from C$9.00 to C$9.50 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Fundamental Research boosted their price target on Timbercreek Financial from C$10.08 to C$10.34 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$9.71.

Shares of TF stock opened at C$9.62 on Monday. Timbercreek Financial has a 1 year low of C$7.39 and a 1 year high of C$9.66. The firm has a market capitalization of C$779.00 million and a PE ratio of 19.75. The business’s fifty day moving average price is C$9.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 147.47, a quick ratio of 84.65 and a current ratio of 85.05.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 15th were paid a $0.0575 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 28th. This represents a $0.69 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.17%. Timbercreek Financial’s payout ratio is currently 141.68%.

Timbercreek Financial Company Profile

Timbercreek Financial Corp., a mortgage investment company, provides shorter-duration structured financing solutions to commercial real estate investors in Canada. It focuses on lending against income-producing commercial real estate properties, such as multi-residential, office, and retail buildings located in urban markets.

