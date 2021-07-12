National Bank Financial Increases IGM Financial (OTCMKTS:IGIFF) Price Target to C$56.00

IGM Financial (OTCMKTS:IGIFF) had its target price raised by National Bank Financial from C$55.00 to C$56.00 in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other research firms have also commented on IGIFF. Canaccord Genuity upped their target price on IGM Financial from $39.50 to $44.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, March 26th. Desjardins upped their target price on IGM Financial from $44.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. CIBC upped their target price on IGM Financial from $45.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. TD Securities upped their target price on IGM Financial from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Scotiabank upped their target price on IGM Financial from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. IGM Financial presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $48.22.

Shares of IGM Financial stock opened at $35.19 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $36.45. IGM Financial has a fifty-two week low of $21.75 and a fifty-two week high of $37.59.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $1.8522 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 29th. This is an increase from IGM Financial’s previous dividend of $1.77. This represents a dividend yield of 5.11%.

IGM Financial Inc operates as a wealth and asset management company in Canada. It operates through Wealth Management, Asset Management, and Strategic Investments and Other segments. The company offers financial advisory services; IG Living Plan that provides financial planning services, such as investment vehicles, insurance products, mortgage and banking solutions, and charitable giving program; IG Wealth Management Advisor Portal, a customer relationship management platform; and IG Wealth Management's dealer platform, which provides increased automation and supports both MFDA and IIROC licensed advisors, as well as new products on its investment dealer platform.

