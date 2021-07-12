National Bank Financial Raises Cineplex (TSE:CGX) Price Target to C$18.00

Cineplex (TSE:CGX) had its price objective hoisted by investment analysts at National Bank Financial to C$18.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. National Bank Financial’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 13.85% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. TD Securities raised their target price on Cineplex to C$20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Cineplex from C$9.00 to C$11.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Scotiabank lifted their price target on Cineplex from C$11.00 to C$12.00 in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Cineplex has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$13.64.

TSE:CGX traded down C$0.05 during midday trading on Monday, reaching C$15.81. The stock had a trading volume of 803,686 shares, compared to its average volume of 978,076. Cineplex has a 12-month low of C$4.32 and a 12-month high of C$16.76. The company has a current ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7,933.30. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is C$14.78. The stock has a market cap of C$1.00 billion and a PE ratio of -1.85.

Cineplex (TSE:CGX) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported C($1.42) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$41.41 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$48.99 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Cineplex will post 0.22 EPS for the current year.

About Cineplex

Cineplex Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment and media company in Canada and internationally. It operates through four segments: Film Entertainment and Content, Media, Amusement and Leisure, and Location-Based Entertainment. The company engages in theatre exhibition and theatre food service activities.

