National Bank Financial Raises Cineplex (TSE:CGX) Price Target to C$18.00

Cineplex (TSE:CGX) had its price objective hoisted by investment analysts at National Bank Financial to C$18.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. National Bank Financial’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 13.85% from the company’s previous close.
Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. TD Securities raised their target price on Cineplex to C$20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Cineplex from C$9.00 to C$11.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Scotiabank lifted their price target on Cineplex from C$11.00 to C$12.00 in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Cineplex has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$13.64.
TSE:CGX traded down C$0.05 during midday trading on Monday, reaching C$15.81. The stock had a trading volume of 803,686 shares, compared to its average volume of 978,076. Cineplex has a 12-month low of C$4.32 and a 12-month high of C$16.76. The company has a current ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7,933.30. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is C$14.78. The stock has a market cap of C$1.00 billion and a PE ratio of -1.85.
About Cineplex
Cineplex Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment and media company in Canada and internationally. It operates through four segments: Film Entertainment and Content, Media, Amusement and Leisure, and Location-Based Entertainment. The company engages in theatre exhibition and theatre food service activities.
