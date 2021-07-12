National Grid (NYSE:NGG) Lifted to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of National Grid (NYSE:NGG) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $72.00 target price on the utilities provider’s stock.

According to Zacks, “NATIONAL GRID -ADR is an international energy delivery business, whose principal activities are in the regulated electricity and gas industries. They own and operate the high-voltage electricity transmission network in England and Wales, and Britain’s natural gas transportation system. In the US they are one of the top ten electricity companies, with the largest electricity transmission and distribution network in the New England/New York region. “

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on NGG. Berenberg Bank raised shares of National Grid from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an outperform rating on shares of National Grid in a research report on Monday, June 28th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an overweight rating on shares of National Grid in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an outperform rating on shares of National Grid in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of National Grid in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. National Grid presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $72.00.

Shares of National Grid stock opened at $65.71 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $65.35. The company has a market capitalization of $46.64 billion, a PE ratio of 18.51, a PEG ratio of 6.06 and a beta of 0.33. National Grid has a 52-week low of $53.09 and a 52-week high of $68.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.06.

The firm also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 4th will be paid a dividend of $2.2812 per share. This is an increase from National Grid’s previous semi-annual dividend of $1.13. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 3rd. This represents a yield of 8%. National Grid’s payout ratio is presently 127.32%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Intrust Bank NA raised its stake in National Grid by 42.8% during the first quarter. Intrust Bank NA now owns 9,115 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $540,000 after acquiring an additional 2,731 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in National Grid during the first quarter worth about $1,121,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in National Grid during the first quarter worth about $348,000. Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new position in National Grid during the first quarter worth about $380,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in shares of National Grid by 18.1% in the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 9,931 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $588,000 after buying an additional 1,522 shares during the period. 4.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About National Grid

National Grid plc transmits and distributes electricity and natural gas. It operates through UK Electricity Transmission, UK Gas Transmission, US Regulated, and National Grid Ventures (NGV) and Other segments. The UK Electricity Transmission segment owns and operates electricity transmission networks, which comprise approximately 7,236 kilometers of overhead lines.

