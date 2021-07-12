National Instruments Co. (NASDAQ:NATI) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of National Instruments Co. (NASDAQ:NATI) have received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the six ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $39.80.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of National Instruments from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th.

Get National Instruments alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:NATI opened at $42.72 on Monday. National Instruments has a 52 week low of $30.42 and a 52 week high of $47.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 2.39 and a quick ratio of 1.81. The company has a market capitalization of $5.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 388.40 and a beta of 1.10. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $41.10.

National Instruments (NASDAQ:NATI) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The technology company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.22. National Instruments had a net margin of 1.18% and a return on equity of 9.89%. The firm had revenue of $335.18 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $341.61 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that National Instruments will post 0.91 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 10th were given a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.53%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 7th. National Instruments’s dividend payout ratio is 135.00%.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of National Instruments by 7.8% during the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 102,706 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,514,000 after acquiring an additional 7,407 shares in the last quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL increased its position in shares of National Instruments by 26.6% during the first quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 62,400 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,695,000 after acquiring an additional 13,100 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its position in shares of National Instruments by 3.3% during the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 147,307 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,361,000 after acquiring an additional 4,702 shares in the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of National Instruments by 13.4% during the first quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 540,392 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $23,337,000 after acquiring an additional 63,801 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its position in National Instruments by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,312,209 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $57,658,000 after purchasing an additional 37,657 shares in the last quarter. 88.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

National Instruments Company Profile

National Instruments Corporation provides a software-centric platform and systems to engineers and scientists worldwide. Its programming environments software includes NI LabVIEW, a graphical software platform to visualize hardware configuration, measurement data, and debugging of application; NI LabWindows/CVI, an ANSI C integrated development environment and engineering toolbox; and NI Measurement Studio, a suite of .NET tools for building engineering applications in Microsoft Visual Studio.

Recommended Story: Reverse Stock Split

Receive News & Ratings for National Instruments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for National Instruments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.