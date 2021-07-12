NatWest Group (NYSE:NWG) Rating Reiterated by Berenberg Bank

NatWest Group (NYSE:NWG)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by Berenberg Bank in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, The Fly reports.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Barclays reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of NatWest Group in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of NatWest Group in a research note on Friday, June 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating on shares of NatWest Group in a research note on Monday, April 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised NatWest Group from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Finally, UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of NatWest Group in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. NatWest Group currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $3.25.

Shares of NWG stock traded up $0.12 on Monday, reaching $5.75. 62,976 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,419,479. The company has a market capitalization of $33.86 billion, a PE ratio of -82.14 and a beta of 1.50. NatWest Group has a one year low of $2.34 and a one year high of $6.01. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $5.69.

NatWest Group (NYSE:NWG) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $3.67 billion during the quarter. NatWest Group had a positive return on equity of 3.76% and a negative net margin of 2.75%.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advisor Partners LLC boosted its position in NatWest Group by 26.1% during the first quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 18,782 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,000 after purchasing an additional 3,883 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in NatWest Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $112,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in NatWest Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $174,000. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in NatWest Group by 245.3% during the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 37,745 shares of the company’s stock valued at $203,000 after purchasing an additional 26,815 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its position in NatWest Group by 24.2% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 211,399 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,135,000 after purchasing an additional 41,209 shares during the last quarter. 0.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NatWest Group Company Profile

NatWest Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services to personal, commercial, corporate, and institutional customers. It operates through Retail Banking, Ulster Bank RoI, Commercial Banking, Private Banking, RBS International, and NatWest Markets segments.

