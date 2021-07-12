NCC Group (OTCMKTS:NCCGF) Lifted to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

NCC Group (OTCMKTS:NCCGF) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Saturday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has a $4.50 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 10.29% from the company’s current price.

According to Zacks, “NCC Group PLC provides information assurance solutions. Its operating segment consists of Group Escrow, Assurance and Domain Services. The Company provides business critical IT assurance and protection to public and private organizations. NCC Group PLC is headquartered in Manchester, the United Kingdom. “

NCCGF has been the subject of a number of other reports. Investec cut NCC Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 11th. Canaccord Genuity upgraded NCC Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Finally, Berenberg Bank upgraded NCC Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 1st.

NCC Group stock opened at $4.08 on Friday. NCC Group has a 12 month low of $2.31 and a 12 month high of $4.13. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.98.

About NCC Group

NCC Group plc provides cyber security and risk mitigation services in the United Kingdom, North America, rest of Europe, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Assurance and Software Resilience. The company provides cyber security services, such as penetration testing and security assessments, managed detection and response, vulnerability scanning, compliance and accreditations, risk management, products and cloud services, technology solutions, threat intelligence, specialist practices, and training.

