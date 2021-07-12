NEC (OTCMKTS:NIPNF) Trading Up 6.9%

NEC Co. (OTCMKTS:NIPNF) shares were up 6.9% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $52.73 and last traded at $52.73. Approximately 100 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 82% from the average daily volume of 563 shares. The stock had previously closed at $49.32.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on NIPNF shares. Mizuho raised NEC from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. Morgan Stanley lowered NEC from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th.

The company has a 50 day moving average of $49.53.

NEC Corporation operates as a provider of information and communication technology solutions in Japan and internationally. The company operates in six segments: Public Solutions, Public Infrastructure, Enterprise, Network Services, System Platform, and Global. It provides systems integration services, such as systems implementation and consulting; maintenance and support services; outsourcing and cloud services; and system equipment.

