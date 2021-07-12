Needham & Company LLC Boosts Accolade (NASDAQ:ACCD) Price Target to $68.00

Accolade (NASDAQ:ACCD) had its target price boosted by Needham & Company LLC from $59.00 to $68.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. Needham & Company LLC currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. Canaccord Genuity increased their price target on Accolade from $59.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. SVB Leerink raised Accolade from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Accolade from $60.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Accolade from $59.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Accolade from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Accolade has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $57.69.

NASDAQ:ACCD opened at $53.96 on Friday. Accolade has a 12-month low of $29.50 and a 12-month high of $65.25. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $49.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.56 billion and a PE ratio of -29.01.

Accolade (NASDAQ:ACCD) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 7th. The company reported ($0.84) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.37) by ($0.47). Accolade had a negative return on equity of 19.93% and a negative net margin of 44.02%. The business had revenue of $59.53 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $55.78 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($1.86) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 65.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Accolade will post -1.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in ACCD. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Accolade by 31.4% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,212,498 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,743,000 after purchasing an additional 289,411 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its position in shares of Accolade by 18.9% in the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 12,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $548,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Accolade in the 4th quarter worth $718,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of Accolade by 70.6% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 61,402 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,671,000 after purchasing an additional 25,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in shares of Accolade by 194.8% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 28,040 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,220,000 after purchasing an additional 18,530 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.69% of the company’s stock.

Accolade, Inc develops and provides technology-enabled solutions that help people to understand, navigate, and utilize the healthcare system and their workplace benefits in the United States. The company offers a platform with cloud-based technology and multimodal support from a team of health assistants and clinicians, including nurses, physician medical directors, and behavioral health specialists.

