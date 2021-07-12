Nelnet, Inc. (NYSE:NNI) Major Shareholder Shelby J. Butterfield Sells 5,000 Shares

Nelnet, Inc. (NYSE:NNI) major shareholder Shelby J. Butterfield sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.97, for a total value of $369,850.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 136,641 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,107,334.77. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Large shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

NYSE:NNI opened at $74.17 on Monday. Nelnet, Inc. has a twelve month low of $53.69 and a twelve month high of $79.21. The company has a market capitalization of $2.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.55 and a beta of 0.71. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $75.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.82, a quick ratio of 92.07 and a current ratio of 92.07.

Nelnet (NYSE:NNI) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The credit services provider reported $2.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.79 by $0.65. Nelnet had a return on equity of 19.48% and a net margin of 30.06%. The business had revenue of $340.44 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $298.23 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.62) earnings per share.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 31st were given a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 27th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.19%.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of Nelnet by 0.3% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 127,984 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $9,309,000 after purchasing an additional 336 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its holdings in shares of Nelnet by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 10,509 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $749,000 after acquiring an additional 394 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in shares of Nelnet by 9.7% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,883 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $348,000 after acquiring an additional 431 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in shares of Nelnet by 1.2% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 43,500 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $3,164,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Nelnet by 13.1% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 5,447 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $396,000 after acquiring an additional 630 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 34.57% of the company’s stock.

About Nelnet

Nelnet, Inc engages in loan servicing, communications, and education technology, services, and payment processing businesses worldwide. The company's Loan Servicing and Systems is involved in loan servicing activities, such as loan conversion, application processing, borrower updates, customer service, payment processing, due diligence procedures, funds management reconciliation, and claim processing activities for student loan portfolio and third-party clients.

