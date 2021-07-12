NEST Protocol (NEST) Achieves Market Cap of $22.53 Million

NEST Protocol (CURRENCY:NEST) traded down 2.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on July 12th. Over the last week, NEST Protocol has traded down 0.6% against the U.S. dollar. NEST Protocol has a total market capitalization of $22.53 million and approximately $4.64 million worth of NEST Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. One NEST Protocol coin can currently be bought for about $0.0112 or 0.00000033 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002969 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $18.05 or 0.00053581 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00003041 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $5.87 or 0.00017416 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002968 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $310.10 or 0.00920300 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000374 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.83 or 0.00005440 BTC.

About NEST Protocol

NEST is a coin. Its genesis date was July 13th, 2020. NEST Protocol’s total supply is 9,978,035,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,005,474,261 coins. The official message board for NEST Protocol is medium.com/nest-consensus-labs . NEST Protocol’s official website is nestprotocol.org . NEST Protocol’s official Twitter account is @BruceYang_NEST

According to CryptoCompare, “NEST is a decentralized price oracle based on Ethereum. NEST DAPP is a decentralized smart contract interaction tool developed based on the NEST protocol. “

NEST Protocol Coin Trading

