NeuroOne Medical Technologies Co. (NYSE:NMTC) Director Sells $79,968.00 in Stock

NeuroOne Medical Technologies Co. (NYSE:NMTC) Director Mark Christianson sold 11,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.72, for a total transaction of $79,968.00.
Shares of NMTC stock traded down $0.08 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $5.89. 9,756 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 34,615. NeuroOne Medical Technologies Co. has a 12 month low of $2.49 and a 12 month high of $13.50.
About NeuroOne Medical Technologies
Featured Article: What are the qualifications of a portfolio manager?
Receive News & Ratings for NeuroOne Medical Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NeuroOne Medical Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.