NeuroOne Medical Technologies Co. (NYSE:NMTC) Director Sells $79,968.00 in Stock

NeuroOne Medical Technologies Co. (NYSE:NMTC) Director Mark Christianson sold 11,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.72, for a total transaction of $79,968.00.

Shares of NMTC stock traded down $0.08 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $5.89. 9,756 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 34,615. NeuroOne Medical Technologies Co. has a 12 month low of $2.49 and a 12 month high of $13.50.

About NeuroOne Medical Technologies

NeuroOne Medical Technologies Corporation operates as a medical technology company. It focuses on the development and commercialization of thin film electrode technology for continuous electroencephalogram (cEEG) and stereoelectroencephalography (sEEG) recording, spinal cord stimulation, brain stimulation, and ablation solutions for patients suffering from epilepsy, Parkinson's disease, dystonia, essential tremors, and other related brain related disorders.

