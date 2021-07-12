New Fortress Energy Inc. (NYSE:NFE) Chairman Robert A. Katz Sells 91,661 Shares

New Fortress Energy Inc. (NYSE:NFE) Chairman Robert A. Katz sold 91,661 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $321.76, for a total value of $29,492,843.36.

New Fortress Energy stock traded down $0.12 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $35.32. The stock had a trading volume of 11,183 shares.

Get New Fortress Energy alerts:

New Fortress Energy Company Profile

New Fortress Energy Inc operates as an integrated gas-to-power infrastructure company, provides energy and development services to end-users worldwide. The company engages in the natural gas procurement and liquefaction; and shipping, logistics, facilities and conversion, or development of natural gas-fired power generation.

Further Reading: Why do companies engage in swaps?

Receive News & Ratings for New Fortress Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for New Fortress Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.