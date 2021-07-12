Newfoundland Capital Management Boosts Position in Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras (NYSE:PBR)

Newfoundland Capital Management grew its holdings in shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras (NYSE:PBR) by 48,019.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 1,202,996 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after buying an additional 1,200,496 shares during the quarter. Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras accounts for about 3.4% of Newfoundland Capital Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Newfoundland Capital Management’s holdings in Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras were worth $10,242,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Inspire Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras by 100.0% in the first quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 6,396 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 3,198 shares in the last quarter. Capstone Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras during the first quarter worth $85,000. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC purchased a new stake in Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras during the first quarter worth $88,000. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc boosted its position in Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras by 2,744.8% during the 4th quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 11,123 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $125,000 after acquiring an additional 10,732 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 8.99% of the company’s stock.

Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras stock traded down $0.07 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $10.82. The company had a trading volume of 179,621 shares, compared to its average volume of 37,062,230. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The stock has a market cap of $70.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 1.78. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $10.64. Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras has a 12-month low of $6.15 and a 12-month high of $12.38.

Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras (NYSE:PBR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 14th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by ($0.23). Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras had a return on equity of 7.23% and a net margin of 21.13%. The firm had revenue of $15.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.33 billion. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras will post 1.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have commented on PBR. Itau BBA Securities upgraded shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $14.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, May 14th. Grupo Santander raised shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $11.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Bank of America raised Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, March 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $10.30 price target on shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $12.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.79.

PetrÃ³leo Brasileiro SA – Petrobras produce and sells oil and gas in Brazil and internationally. It engages in prospecting, drilling, refining, processing, trading, and transporting crude oil from producing onshore and offshore oil fields, and shale or other rocks, as well as oil products, natural gas, and other liquid hydrocarbons.

