Newfoundland Capital Management Purchases New Holdings in Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:LIT)

Newfoundland Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:LIT) in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm bought 14,658 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $857,000. Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF makes up about 0.3% of Newfoundland Capital Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest holding.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF by 5.4% in the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,064,985 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,259,000 after purchasing an additional 54,091 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF by 88.0% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 482,748 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,877,000 after purchasing an additional 225,968 shares during the period. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF by 89.3% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 328,331 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,194,000 after purchasing an additional 154,869 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF by 79.1% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 313,475 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,401,000 after purchasing an additional 138,482 shares during the period. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its stake in Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF by 108.7% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 294,307 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,205,000 after buying an additional 153,257 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:LIT traded up $2.91 on Monday, hitting $81.10. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 22,762 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,015,799. Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF has a 12 month low of $34.41 and a 12 month high of $80.40. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $67.05.

Global X Lithium ETF (the Fund) seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Solactive Global Lithium Index (the Index). The Index is free float adjusted, liquidity tested and market capitalization-weighted index that is designed to measure broad based equity market performance of global companies involved in the lithium industry, as defined by Structured Solutions AG.

