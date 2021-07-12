Nexus Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:EFRTF) Earns Outperform Rating from Analysts at BMO Capital Markets

BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Nexus Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:EFRTF) in a report released on Friday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The firm issued an outperform rating and a $11.75 target price on the stock.

Separately, Desjardins upped their target price on Nexus Real Estate Investment Trust from C$8.75 to C$10.25 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, May 18th.

OTCMKTS:EFRTF opened at $8.33 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.77. Nexus Real Estate Investment Trust has a 1 year low of $4.00 and a 1 year high of $8.33.

Nexus is a growth oriented real estate investment trust focused on increasing unitholder value through the acquisition, ownership and management of industrial, office and retail properties located in primary and secondary markets in North America. The REIT currently owns a portfolio of 73 properties comprising approximately 4.1 million square feet of rentable area.

