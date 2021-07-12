NFJ Investment Group LLC Acquires New Holdings in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

NFJ Investment Group LLC acquired a new stake in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 178,295 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock, valued at approximately $39,963,000. McDonald’s accounts for about 0.8% of NFJ Investment Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest position.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in McDonald’s by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 51,462,592 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $11,534,826,000 after acquiring an additional 714,829 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in McDonald’s by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 11,843,468 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $2,647,571,000 after acquiring an additional 424,599 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its position in McDonald’s by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,281,673 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $1,777,081,000 after acquiring an additional 54,685 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in McDonald’s in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,616,206,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in McDonald’s by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 7,304,407 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $1,637,209,000 after acquiring an additional 57,520 shares during the period. 66.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of McDonald’s stock traded down $0.93 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $234.75. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 33,834 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,844,379. McDonald’s Co. has a one year low of $184.71 and a one year high of $238.18. The stock has a market cap of $175.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.10, a P/E/G ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 0.63. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $233.14.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The fast-food giant reported $1.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.81 by $0.11. McDonald’s had a net margin of 26.31% and a negative return on equity of 59.01%. The company had revenue of $5.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.02 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.47 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that McDonald’s Co. will post 8.59 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 1st were given a dividend of $1.29 per share. This represents a $5.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 28th. McDonald’s’s payout ratio is currently 85.29%.

MCD has been the subject of several recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $238.00 to $261.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $209.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 12th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $225.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Cowen increased their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $250.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group increased their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $248.21.

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer various food products and beverages, as well as breakfast menu. As of December 31, 2020, the company operated 39,198 restaurants. McDonald's Corporation was founded in 1940 and is based in Chicago, Illinois.

