NFJ Investment Group LLC Invests $30.79 Million in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM)

NFJ Investment Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 238,640 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $30,789,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of WM. FIL Ltd raised its holdings in Waste Management by 12.4% during the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 701,890 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $82,774,000 after buying an additional 77,383 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Waste Management by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,966 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $939,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares during the period. Regal Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Waste Management during the 4th quarter valued at $2,260,000. M&T Bank Corp increased its position in Waste Management by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 220,235 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $25,972,000 after purchasing an additional 1,760 shares during the period. Finally, Motley Fool Asset Management LLC increased its position in Waste Management by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Motley Fool Asset Management LLC now owns 9,739 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,149,000 after purchasing an additional 383 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 74.15% of the company’s stock.

In other Waste Management news, CAO Leslie K. Nagy sold 269 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.70, for a total transaction of $38,117.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Michael J. Watson sold 4,430 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.55, for a total transaction of $622,636.50. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 21,847 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,070,595.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 138,331 shares of company stock worth $19,433,162 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

Waste Management stock traded up $0.60 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $143.64. The stock had a trading volume of 10,089 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,731,020. The firm has a market cap of $60.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 0.81. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $140.54. Waste Management, Inc. has a one year low of $102.02 and a one year high of $144.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.98.

Waste Management (NYSE:WM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The business services provider reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $4.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.02 billion. Waste Management had a net margin of 9.97% and a return on equity of 24.44%. Waste Management’s revenue was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.93 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Waste Management, Inc. will post 4.81 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 4th were paid a dividend of $0.575 per share. This represents a $2.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 3rd. Waste Management’s dividend payout ratio is currently 57.07%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on WM. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Waste Management from $119.00 to $138.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Waste Management from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Waste Management from $144.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Waste Management from $122.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Waste Management in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $145.00 target price on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Waste Management currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $131.00.

Waste Management Company Profile

Waste Management, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides waste management environmental services to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in North America. It offers collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility (MRF), or disposal site; and owns, develops, and operates landfill gas-to-energy facilities in the United States, as well as owns and operates transfer stations.

