NFJ Investment Group LLC Purchases New Holdings in Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC)

NFJ Investment Group LLC purchased a new stake in Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 218,229 shares of the railroad operator’s stock, valued at approximately $58,599,000. Norfolk Southern accounts for about 1.2% of NFJ Investment Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest position. NFJ Investment Group LLC owned 0.09% of Norfolk Southern as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of NSC. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Norfolk Southern in the 4th quarter valued at about $592,504,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in Norfolk Southern by 11.4% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 8,773,852 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $2,084,755,000 after acquiring an additional 897,259 shares during the period. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership acquired a new position in Norfolk Southern in the 1st quarter valued at about $138,619,000. Magellan Asset Management Ltd increased its position in Norfolk Southern by 82.0% in the 1st quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 1,037,832 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $278,679,000 after acquiring an additional 467,573 shares during the period. Finally, FIL Ltd increased its position in Norfolk Southern by 54.8% during the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 1,182,275 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $280,920,000 after purchasing an additional 418,486 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.48% of the company’s stock.

Get Norfolk Southern alerts:

NYSE NSC traded down $2.41 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $261.23. The company had a trading volume of 8,925 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,190,702. Norfolk Southern Co. has a fifty-two week low of $169.15 and a fifty-two week high of $295.14. The stock has a market cap of $65.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The business’s 50 day moving average is $275.26.

Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The railroad operator reported $2.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.55 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $2.64 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.62 billion. Norfolk Southern had a return on equity of 16.07% and a net margin of 23.51%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.58 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Norfolk Southern Co. will post 11.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 7th were paid a dividend of $0.99 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 6th. This represents a $3.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.52%. Norfolk Southern’s dividend payout ratio is presently 42.81%.

In other news, VP Clyde H. Allison, Jr. sold 3,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $288.30, for a total transaction of $1,066,710.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 45,632 shares in the company, valued at $13,155,705.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.31% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several research firms have issued reports on NSC. Evercore ISI upgraded Norfolk Southern from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $301.00 to $303.00 in a research report on Friday. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on Norfolk Southern in a research report on Monday, June 21st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Norfolk Southern from $232.00 to $261.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Norfolk Southern from $315.00 to $318.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, TD Securities upped their price target on Norfolk Southern from $305.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $270.41.

About Norfolk Southern

Norfolk Southern Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods in the United States. The company transports industrial products, including agriculture, forest and consumer products, chemicals, and metals and construction materials; and coal, automobiles, and automotive parts.

Featured Article: How are institutional investors different from individual investors?



Receive News & Ratings for Norfolk Southern Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Norfolk Southern and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.