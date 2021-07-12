NFJ Investment Group LLC Purchases New Stake in Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE)

NFJ Investment Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 166,555 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $27,365,000. NFJ Investment Group LLC owned about 0.11% of Alexandria Real Estate Equities as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its position in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 77.3% during the 1st quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 156 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Alexandria Real Estate Equities during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Tobam purchased a new position in Alexandria Real Estate Equities during the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in Alexandria Real Estate Equities during the 1st quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new position in Alexandria Real Estate Equities during the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. Institutional investors own 87.22% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:ARE traded up $0.39 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $190.94. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,429 shares, compared to its average volume of 940,736. The business has a 50 day moving average of $181.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.14, a P/E/G ratio of 3.44 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. has a 12-month low of $150.08 and a 12-month high of $193.99.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities (NYSE:ARE) last released its earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.85 by ($1.81). The business had revenue of $479.85 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $484.48 million. Alexandria Real Estate Equities had a return on equity of 5.90% and a net margin of 39.49%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.14 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. will post 7.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be paid a $1.12 dividend. This is a boost from Alexandria Real Estate Equities’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.09. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $4.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.35%. Alexandria Real Estate Equities’s payout ratio is presently 61.37%.

ARE has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. JMP Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $202.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Alexandria Real Estate Equities currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $191.67.

In related news, Director Terezia C. Nemeth sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.03, for a total value of $180,030.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 23,281 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,191,278.43. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Gary D. Dean sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.61, for a total transaction of $710,440.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 18,265 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,244,046.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 34,865 shares of company stock worth $6,268,947. 1.12% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc (NYSE:ARE), an S&P 500<sup>Â®</sup> urban office real estate investment trust ("REIT"), is the first, longest-tenured, and pioneering owner, operator, and developer uniquely focused on collaborative life science, technology, and agtech campuses in AAA innovation cluster locations, with a total market capitalization of $31.9 billion as of December 31, 2020, and an asset base in North America of 49.7 million square feet ("SF").

