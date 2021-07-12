NFJ Investment Group LLC Purchases Shares of 378,438 Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS)

NFJ Investment Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 378,438 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,436,000. NFJ Investment Group LLC owned approximately 0.27% of Leidos at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Leidos by 14.2% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 13,973,196 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,345,341,000 after purchasing an additional 1,740,618 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in shares of Leidos by 193.7% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,546,627 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $372,821,000 after purchasing an additional 2,338,876 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners lifted its stake in shares of Leidos by 9.7% during the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,498,387 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $240,582,000 after purchasing an additional 221,781 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Leidos by 2.1% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,209,828 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $212,168,000 after acquiring an additional 45,537 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Leidos by 4.2% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,808,767 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $174,155,000 after acquiring an additional 73,472 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.16% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Gary Stephen May sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.69, for a total value of $51,345.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,172 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $941,872.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Miriam E. John sold 8,340 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.10, for a total value of $884,874.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 20,783 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,205,076.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.57% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms recently commented on LDOS. Argus boosted their price target on Leidos from $100.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Leidos from $105.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Leidos from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Leidos in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $120.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Citigroup began coverage on Leidos in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $116.38.

Shares of NYSE:LDOS traded down $0.05 during trading on Monday, hitting $104.79. 1,130 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 821,852. The company has a market capitalization of $14.82 billion, a PE ratio of 21.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.89. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $103.73. Leidos Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $79.15 and a one year high of $113.75. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17.

Leidos (NYSE:LDOS) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The aerospace company reported $1.73 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $3.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.25 billion. Leidos had a return on equity of 24.30% and a net margin of 5.64%. The business’s revenue was up 14.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.19 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Leidos Holdings, Inc. will post 6.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th were issued a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 14th. Leidos’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.33%.

Leidos Company Profile

Leidos Holdings, Inc provides services and solutions in the defense, intelligence, civil, and health markets in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Defense Solutions, Civil, and Health. The Defense Solutions segment offers national security solutions and systems for air, land, sea, space, and cyberspace for the U.S.

