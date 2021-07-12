NFT Index Price Tops $624.83 on Top Exchanges (NFTI)

NFT Index (CURRENCY:NFTI) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on July 12th. One NFT Index coin can currently be bought for approximately $624.83 or 0.01862858 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. NFT Index has a total market cap of $1.39 million and approximately $9,591.00 worth of NFT Index was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, NFT Index has traded up 16.9% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get NFT Index alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002983 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.08 or 0.00053895 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00003043 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $5.82 or 0.00017356 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002984 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $308.18 or 0.00918802 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000374 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $31.46 or 0.00093779 BTC.

About NFT Index

NFT Index (NFTI) is a coin. NFT Index’s total supply is 2,230 coins. NFT Index’s official Twitter account is @PRO_BLOCKCHAIN

According to CryptoCompare, “The NFT Index is a digital asset index designed to track tokens’ performance within the NFT industry. The index is weighted based on the value of each token’s circulating supply. NFT Index aims to track NFT projects in Decentralized Finance that show a commitment to ongoing maintenance and development. “

NFT Index Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as NFT Index directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire NFT Index should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase NFT Index using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for NFT Index Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for NFT Index and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.