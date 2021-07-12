NFT (NFT) Price Tops $0.14

NFT (CURRENCY:NFT) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on July 12th. NFT has a total market capitalization of $5.33 million and approximately $51,811.00 worth of NFT was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, NFT has traded 45.8% higher against the dollar. One NFT coin can now be bought for about $0.14 or 0.00000436 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003012 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $17.51 or 0.00052725 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00002951 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.54 or 0.00016682 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003012 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $297.40 or 0.00895565 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000372 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.81 or 0.00005446 BTC.

NFT Coin Profile

NFT is a coin. Its launch date was August 17th, 2020. NFT’s total supply is 88,888,888 coins and its circulating supply is 36,863,404 coins. The official website for NFT is www.blockparty.co . The official message board for NFT is medium.com/@goblockparty . NFT’s official Twitter account is @NFT_Protocol

According to CryptoCompare, “NFT Protocol is a community-run protocol intended to power applications that support the creation, marketing and exchange of non-fungible tokens. NFT Protocol intends to deliver a decentralized platform with the tools to enable efficient markets for non-fungible tokens and their associated digital goods “

NFT Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as NFT directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade NFT should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase NFT using one of the exchanges listed above.

