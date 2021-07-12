Nicholas K. Akins Sells 8,100 Shares of American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NYSE:AEP) Stock

American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NYSE:AEP) CEO Nicholas K. Akins sold 8,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.62, for a total value of $644,922.00.

Shares of NYSE AEP traded down $0.15 during trading on Monday, reaching $85.24. The company had a trading volume of 23,436 shares.

Get American Electric Power alerts:

American Electric Power Company Profile

American Electric Power Company, Inc, an electric public utility holding company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers in the United States. It operates through Vertically Integrated Utilities, Transmission and Distribution Utilities, AEP Transmission Holdco, and Generation & Marketing segments.

See Also: What is the S&P/ASX 200 Index?

Receive News & Ratings for American Electric Power Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Electric Power and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.