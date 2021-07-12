NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) Shares Acquired by Islet Management LP

Islet Management LP increased its stake in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) by 20.0% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 150,000 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after buying an additional 25,000 shares during the period. Islet Management LP’s holdings in NIKE were worth $19,934,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in NKE. Samlyn Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of NIKE during the first quarter worth $96,634,000. NFJ Investment Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of NIKE during the first quarter valued at $5,576,000. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC lifted its holdings in NIKE by 6.7% in the first quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC now owns 3,282 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $436,000 after purchasing an additional 207 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in NIKE by 15.4% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 109,113 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $14,528,000 after purchasing an additional 14,565 shares during the period. Finally, Corient Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in NIKE by 3.8% in the first quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 40,428 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $5,373,000 after purchasing an additional 1,494 shares during the period. 64.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NKE stock traded up $0.83 during trading on Monday, reaching $161.83. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 184,425 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,742,017. NIKE, Inc. has a 1 year low of $95.11 and a 1 year high of $161.96. The company has a quick ratio of 2.01, a current ratio of 2.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The firm has a market cap of $255.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.22, a P/E/G ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $138.88.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 23rd. The footwear maker reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.42. The company had revenue of $12.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.02 billion. NIKE had a net margin of 12.86% and a return on equity of 51.41%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 94.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.51) EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that NIKE, Inc. will post 4.22 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st were paid a $0.275 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 28th. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.68%. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.90%.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded NIKE from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $146.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on NIKE from $192.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 25th. Bank of America upped their target price on NIKE from $150.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, June 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on NIKE from $161.00 to $179.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $176.00 target price on NIKE and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and twenty-nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $171.88.

In other NIKE news, CAO Hilary K. Krane sold 15,000 shares of NIKE stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.54, for a total value of $2,003,100.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Matthew Friend sold 9,032 shares of NIKE stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.20, for a total transaction of $1,203,062.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 255,118 shares of company stock valued at $38,807,800. 3.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company offers NIKE brand products in six categories, including running, NIKE basketball, the Jordan brand, football, training, and sportswear. It also markets products designed for kids, as well as for other athletic and recreational uses, such as American football, baseball, cricket, golf, lacrosse, skateboarding, tennis, volleyball, walking, wrestling, and other outdoor activities; and apparel with licensed college and professional team and league logos, as well as sells sports apparel.

