Nimiq (NIM) 1-Day Trading Volume Tops $1.42 Million

Nimiq (CURRENCY:NIM) traded 9.3% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on July 12th. Nimiq has a total market capitalization of $44.46 million and approximately $1.42 million worth of Nimiq was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Nimiq has traded down 12.4% against the US dollar. One Nimiq coin can now be purchased for $0.0055 or 0.00000017 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $32,924.82 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2,033.54 or 0.06176306 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000631 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $478.34 or 0.01452826 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $132.68 or 0.00402994 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $47.52 or 0.00144332 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $204.60 or 0.00621405 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.93 or 0.00008892 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $137.95 or 0.00418982 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $106.83 or 0.00324470 BTC.

About Nimiq

Nimiq (CRYPTO:NIM) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Argon2id

hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 6th, 2017. Nimiq’s total supply is 8,673,202,130 coins and its circulating supply is 8,011,702,130 coins. Nimiq’s official website is nimiq.com. The Reddit community for Nimiq is /r/Nimiq and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Nimiq is medium.com/nimiq-network. Nimiq’s official Twitter account is @nimiq and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Nimiq is a browser-based blockchain & ecosystem Written in Javascript ES6 designed to make cryptocurrency easier for the end-user. Using WebRTC and WebSocket connections, Nimiq's ecosystem native to the web, allowing users to sync in seconds and to mine directly from the browser. The NIM token was rebranded from the NET and it's the native token that powers the Nimiq Blockchain. Regarding the block reward reduction, it starts with 4965 NIM and is reduced in a curved fashion proportional to the block height and remaining Nimiq supply. The reward remains constant once a certain block height is reached. “

Nimiq Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nimiq directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Nimiq should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Nimiq using one of the exchanges listed above.

