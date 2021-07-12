Nio Inc – (NYSE:NIO) Receives $52.88 Consensus PT from Brokerages

Nio Inc – (NYSE:NIO) has been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the twenty-one ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $53.67.

NIO has been the subject of a number of research reports. BOCOM International initiated coverage on shares of NIO in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $57.00 price target for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $60.00 price target on shares of NIO in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. HSBC raised shares of NIO from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $69.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of NIO from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of NIO from $58.30 to $72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th.

Get NIO alerts:

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of NIO. FMR LLC acquired a new position in NIO during the first quarter worth about $240,000. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in NIO by 89.5% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 293,968 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,499,000 after buying an additional 138,827 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in NIO during the fourth quarter worth about $5,884,000. FIL Ltd acquired a new position in NIO during the fourth quarter worth about $4,662,000. Finally, Prudential PLC purchased a new stake in shares of NIO in the fourth quarter valued at about $3,927,000. Institutional investors own 28.62% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NIO stock traded up $0.81 during trading on Monday, hitting $46.34. 54,555,418 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 89,488,594. The company has a market cap of $72.71 billion, a PE ratio of -49.30 and a beta of 2.57. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $41.73. NIO has a 12-month low of $10.46 and a 12-month high of $66.99. The company has a current ratio of 3.06, a quick ratio of 2.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

NIO (NYSE:NIO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported ($0.48) earnings per share for the quarter. NIO had a negative net margin of 38.46% and a negative return on equity of 61.18%. The company had revenue of $1.22 billion during the quarter. On average, equities analysts forecast that NIO will post -0.65 earnings per share for the current year.

NIO Company Profile

NIO Inc designs, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles in the People's Republic of China. The company is also involved in the manufacture of e-powertrain, battery packs, and components; and racing management, technology development, and sales and after-sales management activities. In addition, it offers power solutions for battery charging needs; and other value-added services.

Further Reading: What is a balanced fund?

Receive News & Ratings for NIO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NIO and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.