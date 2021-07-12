Nippon Paint (OTCMKTS:NPCPF) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $13.60

Posted by on Jul 12th, 2021

Nippon Paint Holdings Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:NPCPF)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $13.60 and last traded at $13.60, with a volume of 303 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $13.60.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Nippon Paint from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 21st.

The business’s fifty day moving average is $14.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.81 billion, a PE ratio of 52.31 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a current ratio of 2.04.

About Nippon Paint (OTCMKTS:NPCPF)

Nippon Paint Holdings Co, Ltd. engages in the paint and fine chemicals businesses. The company offers automotive coatings, including paints for use in bumpers and plastic components; trade-use paints for homes, buildings, and bridges; and industrial coatings that are used in a range of products, including construction and farming machinery, exterior building materials, office equipment, and household electrical appliances.

