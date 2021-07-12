Nippon Paint (OTCMKTS:NPCPF) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $13.60

Nippon Paint Holdings Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:NPCPF)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $13.60 and last traded at $13.60, with a volume of 303 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $13.60.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Nippon Paint from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 21st.

The business’s fifty day moving average is $14.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.81 billion, a PE ratio of 52.31 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a current ratio of 2.04.

Nippon Paint Holdings Co, Ltd. engages in the paint and fine chemicals businesses. The company offers automotive coatings, including paints for use in bumpers and plastic components; trade-use paints for homes, buildings, and bridges; and industrial coatings that are used in a range of products, including construction and farming machinery, exterior building materials, office equipment, and household electrical appliances.

