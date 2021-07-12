Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. Sells 2,100 Shares of Community Healthcare Trust Incorporated (NYSE:CHCT)

Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. lowered its stake in Community Healthcare Trust Incorporated (NYSE:CHCT) by 4.7% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 42,370 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 2,100 shares during the period. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Community Healthcare Trust were worth $1,954,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in CHCT. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in Community Healthcare Trust by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 38,165 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,798,000 after buying an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new position in Community Healthcare Trust in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $253,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp bought a new position in Community Healthcare Trust in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $386,000. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in Community Healthcare Trust by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 62,961 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,966,000 after buying an additional 2,919 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Veriti Management LLC bought a new position in Community Healthcare Trust in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000. 86.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on CHCT. B. Riley lifted their price target on shares of Community Healthcare Trust from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Community Healthcare Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $52.60.

NYSE CHCT opened at $49.48 on Monday. Community Healthcare Trust Incorporated has a 12-month low of $40.90 and a 12-month high of $52.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.12, a PEG ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.50. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $48.33.

Community Healthcare Trust (NYSE:CHCT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by ($0.33). Community Healthcare Trust had a net margin of 25.64% and a return on equity of 4.84%. Analysts anticipate that Community Healthcare Trust Incorporated will post 2.27 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Investors of record on Friday, May 14th were issued a dividend of $0.43 per share. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.48%. This is an increase from Community Healthcare Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 13th. Community Healthcare Trust’s payout ratio is presently 83.50%.

Community Healthcare Trust Incorporated is a real estate investment trust that focuses on owning income-producing real estate properties associated primarily with the delivery of outpatient healthcare services in our target sub-markets throughout the United States. The Company had investments of approximately $667.3 million in 131 real estate properties as of September 30, 2020, located in 33 states, totaling approximately 2.8 million square feet.

