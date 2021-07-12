Nomura Holdings Inc. Acquires New Stake in Colicity Inc. (OTCMKTS:COLIU)

Nomura Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in Colicity Inc. (OTCMKTS:COLIU) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund acquired 470,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,735,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Havens Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Colicity during the 1st quarter worth about $202,000. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Colicity during the 1st quarter worth about $145,000. Arnhold LLC bought a new stake in Colicity during the 1st quarter worth about $167,000. Picton Mahoney Asset Management bought a new stake in Colicity during the 1st quarter worth about $2,526,000. Finally, Cowen AND Company LLC bought a new stake in Colicity during the 1st quarter worth about $7,621,000.

Shares of OTCMKTS:COLIU opened at $10.01 on Monday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.04. Colicity Inc. has a one year low of $9.82 and a one year high of $10.90.

Colicity Inc is a Special Purpose Acquisition Company. It was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Kirkland, Washington.

