Nomura Holdings Inc. Buys Shares of 675,127 Powered Brands (OTCMKTS:POWRU)

Nomura Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Powered Brands (OTCMKTS:POWRU) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 675,127 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,743,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sage Rock Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Powered Brands in the 1st quarter worth $6,816,000. Cowen Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Powered Brands in the 1st quarter worth $992,000. Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Powered Brands in the 1st quarter worth $1,389,000. Ghisallo Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Powered Brands in the 1st quarter worth $5,420,000. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new stake in shares of Powered Brands in the 1st quarter worth $4,688,000.

OTCMKTS:POWRU opened at $9.98 on Monday. Powered Brands has a one year low of $9.75 and a one year high of $10.97. The business has a fifty day moving average of $10.00.

Powered Brands does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

