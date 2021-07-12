Nomura Holdings Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC)

Nomura Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC) by 16.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 136,171 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 18,806 shares during the period. Nomura Holdings Inc.’s holdings in The Kraft Heinz were worth $5,469,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. HRT Financial LP acquired a new stake in The Kraft Heinz in the 1st quarter valued at $503,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in The Kraft Heinz by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,390,482 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,618,000 after acquiring an additional 50,898 shares in the last quarter. Hi Line Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in The Kraft Heinz by 16.7% in the 1st quarter. Hi Line Capital Management LLC now owns 163,477 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,539,000 after acquiring an additional 23,400 shares during the period. Toroso Investments LLC grew its position in The Kraft Heinz by 31.5% in the first quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 8,768 shares of the company’s stock valued at $351,000 after acquiring an additional 2,102 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund lifted its position in shares of The Kraft Heinz by 1.6% during the first quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund now owns 190,314 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,613,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. 60.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Piper Sandler reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $41.00 price objective on shares of The Kraft Heinz in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on The Kraft Heinz from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on The Kraft Heinz from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “hold” rating and set a $41.00 price target on shares of The Kraft Heinz in a research report on Sunday, March 14th. Finally, DZ Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $44.00 price target on shares of The Kraft Heinz in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The Kraft Heinz has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $39.46.

The Kraft Heinz stock opened at $39.95 on Monday. The Kraft Heinz Company has a 1 year low of $28.56 and a 1 year high of $44.95. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $42.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.74. The company has a market cap of $48.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.23, a P/E/G ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 1.12.

The Kraft Heinz (NASDAQ:KHC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.12. The Kraft Heinz had a net margin of 2.05% and a return on equity of 7.43%. The firm had revenue of $6.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.26 billion. As a group, equities analysts expect that The Kraft Heinz Company will post 2.65 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 28th were given a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 27th. The Kraft Heinz’s dividend payout ratio is presently 55.56%.

In other news, insider Bruno Keller sold 19,725 shares of The Kraft Heinz stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.53, for a total transaction of $858,629.25. Following the sale, the insider now owns 162,131 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,057,562.43. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director John T. Cahill sold 209,488 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.28, for a total value of $8,857,152.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

The Kraft Heinz Company Profile

The Kraft Heinz Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets food and beverage products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its products include condiments and sauces, cheese and dairy, meals, meats and seafood, frozen and chilled foods, packaged drinking pouches, appetizers, nuts and salted snacks, refreshment beverages, coffee, infant and nutrition products, and other grocery products, as well as desserts, dressings, toppings, and baking.

